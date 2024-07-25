Indo-Canadian groups urge politicians to denounce Khalistani separatists

Toronto: Indo-Canadian Community organisations have called upon the country’s politicians to stop providing cover to Khalistani separatists using its territory, even as the secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) attacked Liberal Party MP Chandra Arya for ciriticising vandalisation of a Hindu temple in Edmonton this week. Screenshot from the Sikhs for Justice video attacking Indo-Canadian MP Chandra Arya.

In a video, SFJ’s general counsel Gurpatwant Pannun said, “The likes of Arya and his supporters, you have no places in Canada.”

“You must abandon your citizenship and move back to your motherland, India,” he added.

This was reminiscent of a similar statement from Pannun in September last year, where he said, “Indo-Hindu leave Canada, go to India.”

“You not only support India but you are also supporting the suppression of speech and expression of pro-Khalistan Sikhs,” he said, adding they were “also promoting violence by celebrating” Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s “assassination.” That video came a day after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s statement in the House of Commons on September 18 last year that there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and Nijjar’s killing in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18, 2023.

The latest iteration came a day after the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Edmonton, the capital of Alberta, was desecrated with spraypainted graffiti attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Arya, and using the slur ‘Hindu terrorist.’

In a response to the latest attack by SFJ on him, Arya posted on X on Wednesday, “We have made and continue to make immense positive and productive contribution to the socio-economic development of Canada. With our long history of Hindu culture and heritage, we have enriched the multicultural fabric of Canada. Our land is being polluted by Khalistani extremists abusing our freedoms guaranteed by our Canadian Charter of Rights.”

In his condemnation of pro-Khalistan elements and “hate and violence” associated with the movement, Arya has earlier stated on Monday, ““As I have always been saying, Khalistani extremists seem to get away with ease with their public rhetoric of hate and violence. Again, let me put on record. Hindu-Canadians are legitimately concerned. Like a broken record, I again call on Canadian law enforcement agencies to take this issue seriously before these rhetorics get translated into physical action against Hindu-Canadians.”

Coalition of Hindus of North America Canada expressed its anger over the threat to the community, as it said, “Pannun has now directed threats at MP Arya and ‘his supporters’ — broadly targeting the Hindu Canadian community with demands to leave Canada!”

It also said Canadian politicians and law enforcement “not only ignore threats by Khalistani extremists, but even participate in events that dangerously glorify convicted terrorists as ‘martyrs’.”

“This political cover to extremist threats continues to embolden followers of their ideology,” it added.

The National Alliance for Indo-Canadians or NAIC said, “Canada can’t be a battleground for Khalistani extremism. Threats to fellow Canadians and politicians are not the Canadian values.”

The Hindu Canadian Foundation said, “Hindu Canadians deserve safety and respect in Canada. No one has the right to force us out.”

In a post on X defending Arya, former British Columbia Premier Ujjal Dosanjh issued a warning, “The ecosystem of hate and terror is alive, well and simmering. Unless checked by (Canadian Prime Minister Justin) Trudeau and the rest of the Canadian leadership, I am afraid we’re in for more bloodshed.”