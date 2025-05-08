Indo-Canadian premier of Canada’s Yukon province, Ranj Pillai, resigns

Toronto: Ranj Pillai, just the second person of Indian-origin to become the leader of a Canadian province or territory, has announced his intention to resign from the post. Ranj Pillai (fourth from left) at the Western Canada-India Leaders Summit organised by the Canada India Business Council in Vancouver this April. (Credit: Indian consulate in Vancouver/X)

Pillai made the announcement during the course of a press conference in Whitehorse, capital of the territory of Yukon, which he has led as its Premier (equivalent of a Chief Minister) since January 2023.

The 51-year-old Pillai, who has roots in Kerala, will also step aside as leader of the ruling territorial Liberal Party. He will continue as Premier and leader till his successor is chosen by the party. He will not seek re-election. The territorial election is scheduled to be held by November 3.

In a statement issued by the Yukon government on Wednesday, Pillai said, “Serving as Premier of the Yukon has been the greatest honour of my life. Today, however, I am announcing my intention to step aside as Premier of the Yukon and Yukon Liberal Party Leader. This will trigger a leadership race, which will select the next Yukon Liberal Party Leader and Premier of the Yukon. I will continue to serve as a cabinet minister at the pleasure of the next Premier and will serve for the remainder of my term as MLA for Porter Creek South.”

Pillai, who was born in the province of Nova Scotia, started his political career 16 years ago as a Whitehorse city councillor, before being elected MLA for Porter Creek South in 2016, later being appointed Cabinet Minister before finally assuming charge as Premier.

Pillai became just the second Indian-origin Premier in Canadian history, following Ujjal Dosanjh who held that post in the province of British Columbia between 2000 and 2001.

He worked towards strengthening the territory’s ties with India. In April this year, he participated in the Western Canada-India Leaders Summit organised by the Canada India Business Council in Vancouver.

“I want to thank my wife and our sons for their support – I can’t wait to spend more time with you all. I look forward to stepping back from public life, spending more time with my friends and family and enjoying all that our incredible territory has to offer,” Pillai said.