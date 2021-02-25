Home / World News / Indonesia hunts for missing after mine collapse kills six
Indonesia hunts for missing after mine collapse kills six

A landslide Wednesday evening buried the remote site on Sulawesi island's Parigi Moutong district, where five women and one man died while some 16 survivors were pulled from the debris.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:28 PM IST
A landslide Wednesday evening buried the remote site on Sulawesi island's Parigi Moutong district, where five women and one man died while some 16 survivors were pulled from the debris.

At least one person was still missing, authorities said.

Unlicensed mines are common across the mineral-rich Southeast Asian archipelago and the scene of frequent accidents.

Last year, 11 miners died in Sumatra after a landslide sparked by heavy rains, with another nine people also killed in a landslide at an abandoned gold mine on the island.

In 2019, at least 16 people were buried alive when a mine collapsed in North Sulawesi.

