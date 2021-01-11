IND USA
Indonesian jet possibly ruptured on hitting waters, reveals probe

"We don't know for sure, but if we look at the debris, they're scattered in an area that is not too wide," Nurcahyo Utomo told Reuters on Monday.
Reuters, Jakarta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 06:37 AM IST
Indonesian police officers carry debris of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182, which crashed to the sea, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia.(Reuters)

An investigator with Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) said the Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board over the weekend possibly broke apart when it hit waters based on debris found so far.

"It possibly ruptured when it hit waters because if it had exploded midair, the debris would be distributed more widely," he added.

