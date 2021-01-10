IND USA
Indonesian prez Joko Widodo confirms Sriwijaya Air flight crashed into Java Sea

Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo confirmed that the missing Boeing 737-500 jet operated by Sriwijaya Air crashed into Java Sea.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 10:44 AM IST
Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo confirmed that the missing Boeing 737-500 jet operated by Sriwijaya Air crashed into Java Sea.

He received the report from the transport ministry on Saturday evening, Jokowi said in a statement. He called on all parties to expend all effort to search for and rescue the victims.

An Indonesian search-and-rescue team has located the suspected crash site of the plane, the country’s military chief Hadi Tjahjanto said in a separate televised briefing. The team found debris that it suspects to be from the 26-year-old aircraft and plans to recover more of the wreckage on Sunday afternoon.

