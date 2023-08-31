Inmate reportedly gives birth alone after pleas for help ignored in Tennessee jail

An inmate reportedly gave birth alone in her jail cell after her pleas for hospital care were allegedly ignored in Tennessee. The Montgomery County Jail has been thrown into the spotlight as the sheriff's office confirms the occurrence and initiates a thorough review.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office disclosed that the incident unfolded last Sunday when an inmate in a medical pod alerted a deputy about a pressing medical concern around 11:30 a.m. Quick action was taken as a licensed nurse was summoned promptly. The nurse conducted an initial assessment and left the cell to confer with other medical staff. A follow-up assessment was carried out by another nurse at 11:54 a.m., as per official reports.

However, at 12:41 p.m. a deputy discovered that the inmate had given birth in her cell. The deputy offered immediate assistance while alerting the jail medical staff and Emergency Medical Services (EMS). The mother and her newborn were treated by the medical staff and subsequently transported to a hospital under EMS care.

The well-being of the mother and baby remains a priority, with both reported as stable under hospital care. Their identities have not been released, including the gender of the newborn.

Adding a layer to the story, a fellow inmate revealed that just an hour before the birth, she had overheard the woman complaining of contractions and pleading to be taken to a hospital but these requests were allegedly denied.

The incident has ignited concern and calls for an investigation into the circumstances that led to the inmate giving birth alone in her cell. As the case unfolds, questions regarding proper medical attention and the treatment of inmates are being raised.

