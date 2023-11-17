Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's lavish $14m California home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California after giving up their royal duties in 2020. The former royals now reside in an ultra-luxurious $14 million mansion in Montecito. Though the couple keeps their personal life private, on several occasions they have provided audiences a glimpse into their 18,000-square-foot lavish home. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito mansion features nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. The duo is raising their children Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2 in their California residence, which perfectly combines modern and Victorian elements.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the track and field event at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands on April 17, 2022 (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)(AP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito home (Google Maps)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's luxury home features a light and airy office, which is shared by the duo. The interior incorporates a vintage and minimalistic look with a stone fireplace and French doors. According to Page Six, their workspace has a $1,699 hand-crafted pine wood Pottery Barn dining table which the couple uses as a desk. The elegant office also contains ivory chairs and a $1,800 cashmere Hermés blanket. Prince Harry’s Heart of Invictus Netflix documentary provided fans with a glimpse of their productivity zone. Other furnishings also include a tan woven rug, an indoor plant and a large photo frame on the fireplace.

Prince Harry in his home office (Netflix)

In one of Meghan's YouTube appearances, the former royals' living room was spotted. The off-white wall is adorned with several photo frames and fine art. The mansion, which is airy and spacious, gets plenty of natural lighting through gigantic doors and windows. In a YouTube screenshot, Meghan can be seen sitting on a couch full of patterned throw pillows. Candles, a flower vase, and a collection of books can be seen in the background.

Meghan Markle (YouTube)

With several house plants and flower vases, the couple's Montecito home includes a hint of nature and greenery, adding depth to its monochromatic palette. Additionally, the property offers a plethora of outdoor spaces providing a retreat to the couple within their household. The lavish estate has a private pool, tennis court, tea house, rose garden, olive trees, children's cottage, and a two-bed guest house. According to the Cut, Prince Harry and Meghan “did everything” they could to acquire the property. Meghan also explained that it makes her “feel free” and is “healing.”

