Insider reveals Harry and Meghan ‘know they’ve gone too far' in royal criticism

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle created a global sensation in 2020 when they announced their decision to step back as “senior members” of the royal family.

FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the track and field event at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, Sunday, April 17, 2022. The production company founded by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are splitting ways with Spotify, Friday, June 16, 2023, less than a year after the debut of their podcast “Archetypes."(AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)(AP)

Since their move to Montecito, California, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been actively involved in various projects, sharing their perspective on their time within “The Firm.”

According to royal expert Tom Bower, both Meghan and Prince Harry might now realize that “they’ve probably gone too far” with their confrontational content.

Bower suggests that the 41-year-old actress, in particular, has remained quiet throughout the year, understanding the potential repercussions of their actions.

“All she’s got is the baggage of the Oprah Winfrey interview her damnation of the royal family in various successive interviews… That’s why she’s been so quiet the whole year. She knows they’ve probably gone too far, and she doesn’t know how to get out of it now,” he shared about Markle.

The author of "Rebel King: The Making of a Monarch," also contemplates: “What is fascinating is how will it end? What will the climax be?”

These sentiments were echoed by Paul Burrell, Princess Diana's former butler, who noted that Harry and Meghan may have misunderstood the expectations that came with their media deals. Although they signed a significant deal worth over $20 million with Archewell Audio and Spotify in 2020, they recently lost out on that contract.

Plus, Markle's podcast, "Archetypes," did not get renewed for a second season.

The couple also inked a reported $100 million agreement with Netflix to produce shows, but the success of their media projects has been underwhelming.

The 65-year-old former butler highlights, “Both Spotify and Netflix wanted royal content. After all, that’s what they’re famous for. Both Netflix and Spotify signed up for that content, for their story, for their experience with the royal family and sadly, I think it’s been shortcoming.”

“How long will it be before Netflix realizes, well, this couple haven’t really got much to say?” he questions.

Burrell suggests that the couple needs to “reinvent themselves” as some fans have become disinterested in their ongoing story.