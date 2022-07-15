Instagram back after thousands of users in India report outage: Report

Thousands of Instagram users reported issues with the social media application early Friday morning, according to Downdetector.com. Nearly 24,000 users reported issues with the photo-sharing app on the outage-tracking website Downdetector by around 2.30am. Downdetector collates status reports from a number of sources in the United States.

The outage map shows that the issue was reported from across India and about 5,000 Instagram users were affected at the peak of the outage.

"We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We're working to get things back to normal and apologize for any inconvenience," Reuters quoted a Meta spokesperson as saying.

According to Downdetector, 61% of the users who reported outage were facing problems with the Instagram app while 26% were facing problem with login. 13% of them reported issue with server connection.

Earlier on Thursday, microblogging platform Twitter had a near three-hour outage that kept thousands of users across the globe from accessing the social media platform.

The outage affected as many as 50,000 users at its peak at around 8:15 am ET, according Downdetector.com.

"We had some trouble with our internal systems that impacted many of you globally. Twitter should be up and running as expected," the social media company said in a tweet.

