Instagram back after thousands of users in India report outage: Report
Thousands of Instagram users reported issues with the social media application early Friday morning, according to Downdetector.com. Nearly 24,000 users reported issues with the photo-sharing app on the outage-tracking website Downdetector by around 2.30am. Downdetector collates status reports from a number of sources in the United States.
The outage map shows that the issue was reported from across India and about 5,000 Instagram users were affected at the peak of the outage.
"We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We're working to get things back to normal and apologize for any inconvenience," Reuters quoted a Meta spokesperson as saying.
According to Downdetector, 61% of the users who reported outage were facing problems with the Instagram app while 26% were facing problem with login. 13% of them reported issue with server connection.
Earlier on Thursday, microblogging platform Twitter had a near three-hour outage that kept thousands of users across the globe from accessing the social media platform.
The outage affected as many as 50,000 users at its peak at around 8:15 am ET, according Downdetector.com.
"We had some trouble with our internal systems that impacted many of you globally. Twitter should be up and running as expected," the social media company said in a tweet.
-
Ivana Trump, first wife of former US president Donald Trump, dies at 73
Ivana Trump, a skier-turned-businesswoman who formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s as the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother of his oldest children, has died in New York City, her family announced Thursday. The couple shared three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. The medical examiner's office will determine an official cause of death. The couple married in 1977. Donald Trump had met his next wife, Marla Maples.
-
Sri Lanka economic crisis: IMF still in touch with govt officials
Washington: The International Monetary Fund is still in contact with officials at technical levels within the Sri Lankan government and hopes to be able to resume discussions with higher-level officials, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday. Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives on Wednesday to escape a popular uprising over his family's role in a crippling economic crisis, and was last in Singapore from where he sent a resignation letter.
-
Sri Lanka crisis: What is Gota's final destination?
New Delhi: Sri Lanka's president submitted hRajapaksa'sresignation shortly after reaching Singapore on Thursday, the parliamentary speaker's office said, days after the head of state fled protests triggered by his country's worst-ever economic crisis. Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka on Wednesday, after protesters overran his palace on the weekend, heading first to the Maldives and then Singapore. Reports claimed Singapore was his final destination. But confusion still prevails over his final destination.
-
Meta releases first human rights report
New Delhi: Facebook-owner Meta released its first human rights report on Thursday, including the summary findings of an impact assessment it commissioned a law firm to conduct in India, which found the company's products possibly being used for hate speech and violation of people's privacy and their security. Human rights groups including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have demanded the release of the India assessment in full, accusing Meta of stalling.
-
Mahatma Gandhi’s statue sprayed with pro-Khalistan graffiti in Toronto
Toronto: India on Wednesday expressed its outrage to the Canadian government after a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised in Toronto. The desecration of the statue, located at the Vishnu Mandir in Richmond Hill in the Greater Toronto Area or GTA, left congregants in a state of shock and the Indo-Canadian community irate. The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday. The 20-foot-tall bronze statue is situated in the Peace Park at the temple.
