Internet cut off; US, EU express concern: What we know about Sudan coup attempt

Sudanese military forces have out the country's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok under house arrest and detained several members of the civilian leadership, in what is being described as a coup attempt.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the latest reports, the soldiers have stormed the headquarters of Sudan TV and radio and arrested the staff members.

The whereabouts of the Prime Minister are not known. Meanwhile, Sudan's state news channel played patriotic traditional music and scenes of the Nile river.

Here's what we know so far:

• The internet in Sudan has been largely cut off and military forces have closed bridges.

• Thousands of people flooded the streets of capital Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman. Footage shared online appeared to show protesters blocking streets and setting fire to tires as security forces used tear gas to disperse them.

• The country's main pro-democracy group and the largest political party urged people in separate appeals to take to the streets to counter the apparent military coup.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

• US special envoy to the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, said Washington was "deeply alarmed" by reports of the military takeover.

• The European Union joined the United States in expressing grave concern about what is happening in Sudan. EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell tweeted on Monday that he's following events in the northeast African nation with the “utmost concern”.

• The Arab League too expressed "concern" over developments in Sudan. Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit urged all sides to adhere to an August 2019 power-sharing deal outlining the transition following the ouster of president Omar al-Bashir.

• Meanwhile, former Sudan rebel leader Arman has claimed on his Twitter account that he has also been arrested.

• The officials said the detained government members include industry minister Ibrahim al-Sheikh, information minister Hamza Baloul, and Mohammed al-Fiky Suliman, member of the country's ruling transitional body, known as The Sovereign Council, and Faisal Mohammed Saleh, a media adviser to Hamdok. Ayman Khalid, governor of the state containing the capital, Khartoum, was also arrested, according to the official Facebook page of his office.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}