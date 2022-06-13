Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Internet Explorer retires in two days after 27 years in service| A lowdown

The Internet Explorer app was first released in 1995 as an add-on package for Windows 95. It was, however, later provided for free as part of the package.
Microsoft to retire its oldest browser Internet Explorer on June 15.(Reuters File Image)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 02:32 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Microsoft will retire its oldest browser Internet Explorer on June 15 after 27 years of service. The company had been releasing warnings for the people and organizations still reliant on the browser's service. A similar warning was issued in March too.

Here's why the browser is being killed?

One of the reasons is its declining user base. Even though the browser reached a peak of 95 per cent usage in 2003, it was unable to maintain its position as users declined dramatically.

Another reason is tough competition from other browsers in the market. Many competitors entered the browser market and began offering better user interfaces, faster internet speeds, and smoother performance.

The future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10

According to a report by Mashable, after the desktop app goes out of support, Microsoft will push out a Windows Update that completely removes Internet Explorer from Windows 10 devices altogether and redirects users to Edge if they try to access the app.

Microsoft Edge program manager Sean Lyndersay stated that "the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 lies in Microsoft Edge", ANI reported, citing Mashable.

"Not only is Microsoft Edge a quicker, more secure, and more contemporary browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it also addresses a crucial concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications," he added further.

Microsoft halted new browser feature development in 2016, and this may be the first time the tech giant has decided to phase out Internet Explorer. Netizens were both nostalgic and insane after the new break.

(With agency inputs)

HT News Desk

