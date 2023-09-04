News / World News / Iran closes water park over hijab law violation: Report

Iran closes water park over hijab law violation: Report

AFP |
Sep 04, 2023 09:21 PM IST

The Mojhaye Khoroushan complex -- which spans 60,000 square metres (more than 70,000 square yards) -- is among the largest indoor water parks in the world.

Iran has shuttered a water park for allowing women entry without the mandatory headscarf, local media reported on Monday.

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: A woman holds a placard with a picture of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini during a protest against her death.(AP)
Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: A woman holds a placard with a picture of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini during a protest against her death.(AP)

The closure is part of stepped up measures by authorities over the past few months against women and businesses who fail to observe the Islamic republic's strict dress code.

"The Mojhaye Khoroushan water park has been closed" since Sunday evening, Fars news agency quoted the complex manager Mohammad Babaei as saying.

Babaei said authorities have declared the park's closure due to people's "ignoring chastity and hjiab" rules.

Covering the head and the neck has been compulsory for women in Iran since 1983, following the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Babaei insisted that the park has "adhered to the law" and regularly warned female visitors to respect the hijab rules.

Read more: Vladimir Putin on new grain deal: ‘Until West meets demands…’

Around 1,000 people working at the park are worried about losing their jobs, Babaei told Fars.

The Mojhaye Khoroushan complex -- which spans 60,000 square metres (more than 70,000 square yards) -- is among the largest indoor water parks in the world.

It sits on the outskirts of the northeastern holy city of Mashhad, home to the shrine of the eighth Imam of Shiite Islam.

Women in Iran have increasingly flouted the dress code since mass protests triggered by the September 16 death in police custody last year of a 22-year-old woman.

Mahsa Amini, an Iranian Kurd, was arrested for allegedly breaching the dress rules.

As part of efforts to enforce the ban over the past few months, businesses have been closed when they do not adhere to the rules, and cameras have been installed in public places to monitor violations.

In July, state media reported increased police patrols aimed at catching those ignoring the law.Rea

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out