Video: Iran oil refineries' workers join anti-hijab protests

Published on Oct 11, 2022 01:22 PM IST

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: In a video widely shared on social media, dozens of workers can be seen blocking the road to the Bushehr petrochemical plant.

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Dozens of workers can be seen blocking the road.(Twitter)
As Iran's security forces intensified crackdown in various cities amid massive anti-hijab demonstrations in the country, workers at Abadan and Kangan oil refineries and the Bushehr Petrochemical Project have also joined in the protests, Reuters reported.

In a video widely shared on social media, dozens of workers can be seen blocking the road to the Bushehr petrochemical plant, in Assaluyeh on Iran's Gulf coast.

Iran's oil ministry has not released any statement on the matter.

Watch video here:

The protests in Iran started after Mahsa Amini's death in police custody on September 16. Mahsa Amini was arrested by Iran's "morality police" for not wearing a hijab and died as a result of being beaten up in custody, her family said. The police has denied the family's claim.

In Iran, massive protests have continued for almost a month with clashes between protesters and riot police reported from several Iranian cities, including Mahsa Amini's native Kurdistan province.

At least 185 people, including 19 minors, have been killed in the demonstrations while hundreds have been injured and thousands have been arrested by security forces, rights groups have said.

