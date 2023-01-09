Iran sentences three more to death over anti-hijab protests, tally rises to 17

Iran sentenced three more people to death accused of killing three members of the security forces amid nationwide anti-hijab protests, the judiciary said. Iran has witnessed massive demonstrations since the death of Mahsa Amini in September last year. Mahsa Amini was arrested by country's morality police for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress code- for not wearing her hijab properly.

With this the total number of people sentenced to death in connection with the protests rose to 17. Four of those convicted have been executed and two others are on death row after their sentences were upheld by the country's supreme court, AFP reported.

Saleh Mirhashemi, Majid Kazemi and Saeed Yaghoubi were sentenced to death on charges of waging "war against God", the judiciary's Mizan Online news website reported as per news agency AFP.

The report added that two others have been handed prison terms for the incident that led to the deaths of three security force members in Isfahan on November 16. Although, all the sentences can be appealed, it said.

Earlier, Iran executed Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini for killing a paramilitary force member in November. Two other men, Mohsen Shekari and Majidreza Rahnavard, were also executed in December after being convicted of attacks on security forces amid protests.

