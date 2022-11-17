Video: Iranian police open fire at Tehran metro station, beat women on train

Iranian security forces opened fire on people at a metro station in Tehran and beat women who were not wearing the hijab as nationwide protests over the death of Mahsa Amini entered a third month.

In videos shared widely on social media, passengers can be seen running towards exits, with many falling and being trampled, after police opened fire on a crowded platform. Police were also filmed through train windows marching through carriages and beating women.

Protests began after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in the custody of the morality police on 16 September after her arrest for not wearing the hijab properly.

The demonstrations intensified this week as protestors called for three days of action to commemorate “Bloody November” of 2019, when hundreds were killed during protests against raising fuel prices.

“We’ll fight! We’ll die! We’ll take back Iran!” dozens of protesters could be heard chanting around a bonfire on a Tehran street, in a video published by the 1500tasvir social media monitor.

Meanwhile on Wednesday Iran state media said at least five people had been killed in what it described as a terrorist attack at a market in the city of Izeh in the south-western province of Khuzestan.

