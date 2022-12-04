Video: House of Iran athlete Elnaz Rekabi who competed without hijab, demolished

The family house of Elnaz Rekabi - an Iranian climber who competed at an international tournament with her hair uncovered - has reportedly been demolished. Elnazb Rekabi, 33, broke Iran's mandatory dress code at the contest in South Korea - but later said her headscarf had fallen off "inadvertently".

This come amid massive protests that have swept Iran since the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody. Mahsa Amini was arrested for not wearing her hijab properly. Her family claimed that she was beaten up in police custody.

A video showing the ruins of a house with sports medals on the ground started circulating this week. Davood - Elnaz Rekabi's brother and also a top athlete - is seen crying in the video.

Iran's Tasnim news agency confirmed that the house has been demolished, but says this was due to the family not having a valid permit for its construction adding that this took place before Elnaz Rekabi competed without a headscarf in October.

Women in Iran are required to cover their hair with a headscarf, or hijab, and their arms and legs with loose clothing. Female athletes must also abide by the dress code when they are officially representing Iran.

When Elnaz Rekabi had returned to Iran after the competition, she was greeted by a large crown calling her a "heroine". She arrived at the airport without a headscarf, covering her hair with a black baseball cap and hoodie.

