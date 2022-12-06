Iran arrests news agency deputy after reported cyberattack for ‘falsifying news’

Iran has arrested the deputy chief editor of Fars news agency, state media said, more than a week after the agency was reportedly hit by a cyberattack.

"The deputy head of Fars news agency, Abbas Darvish Tavanger, has been arrested for falsifying news," state broadcaster IRIB said late Monday.

He would remain in custody during the investigation, it added.

In a statement posted on its Telegram channel, Fars said on November 26 that its work had been disrupted by hackers.

A shadowy group that calls itself "Black Reward" later claimed responsibility for the cyberattack, saying it had gained access to dozens of confidential documents.

The arrest comes against the backdrop of nationwide unrest sparked by the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, after her detention for an alleged breach of Iran's dress code for women.

Hundreds of people have been killed in the street violence and thousands have been arrested, including prominent actors, journalists and lawyers.

