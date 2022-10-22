Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Iran condemns call for UN probe into alleged use of its drones in Ukraine

world news
Published on Oct 22, 2022 03:26 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia has used Iranian-origin drones to attack Ukraine, Kyiv had said.

Russia-Ukraine War: An unexploded missile is seen in the ground near the Russian border in Kharkiv region.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Iran on Saturday strongly condemned a call by France, Germany and Britain for the United Nations to probe accusations Russia has used Iranian-origin drones to attack Ukraine, the official IRNA news agency quoted a foreign ministry spokesperson as saying.

Nasser Kanaani said Friday's call by the so called E-3 group of countries was "false and baseless" and that it was "strongly rejected and condemned".

Topics
russia russia ukraine crisis
