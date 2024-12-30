Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Iran confirms arrest of Italian journalist Cecilia Sala, Italy denounces move

AFP |
Dec 30, 2024 05:42 PM IST

Sala had travelled from Rome to Iran on a journalist visa, and was due to return on December 20.

Iran confirmed on Monday that it had arrested Italian journalist Cecilia Sala for "violating the law", state media reported, a move that has been decried by Italy as "unacceptable".

Cecilia Sala, an Italian journalist who was detained on Dec. 19 as she was reporting in Iran(AP)
Cecilia Sala, an Italian journalist who was detained on Dec. 19 as she was reporting in Iran(AP)

"Cecilia Sala, an Italian citizen, travelled to Iran on December 13, 2024 with a journalist's visa and was arrested on December 19, 2024 for violating the law of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the official IRNA news agency said, citing a statement by the culture ministry without elaborating.

Also Read: Iranian singer who performed without hijab to face ‘appropriate action’, judiciary says

"Her case is currently under investigation," added the ministry, which oversees and accredits foreign journalists in Iran.

Sala last posted on X on December 17 with a link to a podcast entitled "A conversation on patriarchy in Tehran".

Also Read: Iran pauses new, stricter hijab law for women, says ‘not feasible at the moment’

Chora Media, an Italian podcast publisher for which Sala worked, said she had travelled from Rome to Iran on a journalist visa, and was due to return on December 20.

Also Read: Iran lifts ban on WhatsApp, Google Play, week after pausing new hijab law

On Friday, Italy denounced Sala's arrest as "unacceptable", and said she has been held in Tehran's Evin prison. Italy's ambassador to Tehran, Paola Amadei, has visited her.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Saturday that efforts to free Sala were "complicated".

Iran's culture ministry confirmed Monday that Sala had been allowed consular assistance and that she "has been in contact with her family by phone".

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On