Iran hangs man convicted of spying for Israel

AP |
May 28, 2025 06:27 PM IST

Pedram Madani was hanged after the country's supreme court upheld a death sentence issued by a lower court.

Iran hanged a man convicted of spying for Israel, state media reported Wednesday.

Pedram Madani's death marks the second espionage death sentence by Iran related to Israeli intelligence activities this year.(REUTERS)
Pedram Madani's death marks the second espionage death sentence by Iran related to Israeli intelligence activities this year.(REUTERS)

The report said Pedram Madani was hanged after the country's supreme court upheld a death sentence issued by a lower court.

The official IRNA news agency said Madani visited Israel and met Mossad officers to convey classified information about buildings in Iran where “infrastructure” equipment was installed.

The report did not elaborate but said Madani received foreign currency and cryptocurrency in return for the information. It said Madani also met Mossad officers at the Israeli embassy in Belgium.

Israel's security agency had no immediate comment.

Authorities arrested Madani, 41, in 2020.

In April, Iran executed a man convicted of working with the Mossad and of playing a role in the 2022 killing of a Revolutionary Guard colonel in Tehran.

News / World News / Iran hangs man convicted of spying for Israel
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
