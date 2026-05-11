Iran has a body to oversee vessels passing Strait of Hormuz, charge toll: What does it mean?

Strait of Hormuz, a key energy trade waterway, continues to be in the center of the war between Iran and the United States even as the two countries scramble to find a way to end the conflict. While the US has repeatedly raised objections about Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz, which remains effectively closed, Tehran has sought to formalise its supervision over the waterway.

Iran has formed Persian Gulf Strait Authority which has "already introduced a new framework requiring ships to obtain transit authorisation and pay tolls before sailing."(File Photo/HT)

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Last week, Iran created an agency to oversee and approve what vessels can pass through the Strait of Hormuz and to collect a fees from them, said Lloyd's List, a shipping journal.

It said that Iran has formed Persian Gulf Strait Authority which has "already introduced a new framework requiring ships to obtain transit authorisation and pay tolls before sailing."

"Ships are required to submit detailed records of ownership, insurance, crew details and intended transit route", Lloyd's List added citing a form sent by the authority.

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A report by Iran's Revolutionary Guards-backed Press TV said on Tuesday, May 5, that under the new system, “all vessels intending to transit the Strait will receive an email from the official address info@PGSA.ir outlining the rules and regulations for passage.”

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{{^usCountry}} This move seeks to formalise Iran's control of the Strait of Hormuz while the United States has continuously opposed charging of a toll to pass the waterway as it is an international water body. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This move seeks to formalise Iran's control of the Strait of Hormuz while the United States has continuously opposed charging of a toll to pass the waterway as it is an international water body. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The developments about the new agency came as two sides engaged in a clash in the Strait of Hormuz last week even as negotiations are underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The developments about the new agency came as two sides engaged in a clash in the Strait of Hormuz last week even as negotiations are underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On Thursday, May 7, Iran's state media reported that the country's armed forces engaged in a fire exchange with the “enemy” Qeshm Island located in the Strait of Hormuz. Key meet on Strait of Hormuz {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Thursday, May 7, Iran's state media reported that the country's armed forces engaged in a fire exchange with the “enemy” Qeshm Island located in the Strait of Hormuz. Key meet on Strait of Hormuz {{/usCountry}}

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The United Kingdom and France will host over 40 countries on Monday to discuss a European-led plan to escort vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. The countries will discuss ways and their contributions to the mission during the key meet.

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The gathering will be chaired by UK Defence Secretary John Healey along with his French counterpart Catherine Vautrin.

“We are turning diplomatic agreement into practical military plans to restore confidence for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz,” Healey said.

However, the idea of the meeting did not sit well with Iran, whose deputy foreign minister said that any such action would be treated as escalation of war.

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“Any deployment and stationing of extra-regional destroyers around the Strait of Hormuz, under the pretext of ‘protecting shipping’ is nothing but an escalation of the crisis, the militarization of a vital waterway, and an attempt to cover up the true root of insecurity in the region,” Iran's deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi wrote in a post on X.

Iran's response ‘completely unacceptable’

Meanwhile, the negotiations between Iran and the United States do not seem to escalate as the US President Donald Trump outrightly rejected Iran's response to the American proposal to end the war.

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"I have just read the response from Iran's so-called 'Representatives.' I don't like it -- TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump's post came after Iran responded to US' proposal to end the war on Sunday and said that would not shy away from a military confrontation in case of fresh strikes or more foreign warships being allowed in the Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from AFP, AP)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Sharma ...Read More Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV. Read Less

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