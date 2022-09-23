Iran hijab protests began after 22-year-old girl's death. Her father's ordeal

Mahsa Amini- the 22-year-old woman whose death led to massive protests across Iran- was allegedly beaten up by the country's controversial morality police for breaking rules on wearing hijab. Iranian authorities maintain that Mahsa Amini wasn't mistreated while she was detained but suffered "sudden heart failure". Her father- Amjad Amini- accused the authorities of lying.

Amjad Amini said he had not been allowed to view his daughter's autopsy report, in an interview with BBC Persian.

"My son was with her. Some witnesses told my son she was beaten in the van and in the police station. My son begged them not to take her, but he was beaten too, his clothes were ripped off. I asked them to show me the body-cameras of the security officers, they told me the cameras were out of battery," Amjab Amini said.

Criticizing claims that his daughter had health problems which could have contributed to her death, Amkan Amini told BBC, “They are lying. She has not been to any hospital at all in the past 22 years, other than for a few cold-related sicknesses.”

Iran imposed drastic restrictions on internet access amid massive protests which were prompted after Mahsa Amini's death last week. At least 31 Iranian civilians have been killed in the deadly crackdown on the protests, AFP reported.

