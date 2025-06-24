Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Iran launched missiles at Israel minutes before ceasefire, says report

Reuters |
Jun 24, 2025 06:58 PM IST

Israeli military centers cited the strikes as retaliatory. The Revolutionary Guards pledged ongoing vigilance against enemy movements.

Iran's last wave of missiles against Israel was carried out minutes before a ceasefire implementation in response to deadly Israeli strikes, the Revolutionary Guards said on Tuesday in a statement reported by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The statement said 14 missiles were launched against military centres across Israel.(AFP)
The statement said 14 missiles were launched against military centres across Israel.(AFP)

The statement said 14 missiles were launched against military centres across Israel, adding that Iranian armed forces will continue to monitor "enemy movements with open and vigilant eyes", Tasnim reported.

