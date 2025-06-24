Iran launched missiles at Israel minutes before ceasefire, says report

Iran's last wave of missiles against Israel was carried out minutes before a ceasefire implementation in response to deadly Israeli strikes, the Revolutionary Guards said on Tuesday in a statement reported by the semi-official Tasnim news agency. The statement said 14 missiles were launched against military centres across Israel.(AFP)

