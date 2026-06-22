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Iran football team leave note of thanks in LA locker room after draw with Belgium

US officials have said the squad's travel arrangements would continue to be assessed, while discussions over easing some restrictions have continued.

Updated on: Jun 22, 2026 11:49 am IST
Reuters |
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Iran left a message in their SoFi Stadium locker room on Sunday thanking Los Angeles for its hospitality during the World Cup and saying they are leaving with dignity after a 0-0 draw with Belgium kept alive their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

This handout photograph taken and released by Iran Football Federation Press Office on June 6, 2026 shows Iran's national team players posing at Antalya Airport before boarding a plane ahead of their departure to Mexico for the FIFA 2026 World Cup football tournament.(File Photo/AFP)

Los Angeles hosted both of Iran's Group G matches so far, with the team returning to their base in Tijuana, Mexico between games.

Iran have spent the tournament based in Tijuana commuting to the US for their matches because of restrictions surrounding their stay in the country, while a number of Iran's team staff and officials have been banned.

US officials have said the squad's travel arrangements would continue to be assessed, while discussions over easing some restrictions have continued.

"From the ancient Persia of thousands of years ago to the civilized Iran of today, the spirit of Iran remains alive and steadfast," read the handwritten note, which was released by Iran's football federation.

 
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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, US Iran War News 2026 Live and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, US Iran War News 2026 Live and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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