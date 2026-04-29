Iran-linked hackers claim they leaked data of over 2,000 US marines; Pentagon launches probe: Report

A group of hackers, backed by Iran, has reportedly leaked personal data of thousands of US marines. The US war department is probing the leak and early findings point that some of the data that has been leaked is authentic, reported the Wall Street Journal.

The Iran-backed hackers group reportedly issued threats against US service members deployed in West Asia.(X/@CENTCOM)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While the WSJ report said that the group leaked personal information of over 2,000 US marines, a report by local Arab news website Shafaq.com gave the exact number and said that the hackers group named Handala (Hanzala) leaked personal data of 2,379 US Marines who are deployed in West Asia. It added that the group also issued threats against US service members in the area.

Track live updates of US-Iran conflict here

Info published on Telegram groups

The group published the names and personal details of the US marines in West Asia on a Telegram channel, Shafaq.com report said, adding that it staged the move as a testament to its “surveillance capabilities.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The American troops deployed in the region also reportedly received warning through WhatsApp messages that they were under surveillance and could be targeted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The American troops deployed in the region also reportedly received warning through WhatsApp messages that they were under surveillance and could be targeted. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The group also claimed that it has more information about the US personnel, including about their families, home addresses, their routines and daily movements and threatened that more information could be unveiled later. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The group also claimed that it has more information about the US personnel, including about their families, home addresses, their routines and daily movements and threatened that more information could be unveiled later. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, these claims could not be verified. ‘Open the Hormuz Strait’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, these claims could not be verified. ‘Open the Hormuz Strait’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (local time) that Iran reached out to him and informed that the country is in a “state of collapse” and that it wants to US to open the Strait of Hormuz “as soon as possible”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (local time) that Iran reached out to him and informed that the country is in a “state of collapse” and that it wants to US to open the Strait of Hormuz “as soon as possible”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Iran has just informed us that they are in a “State of Collapse.” They want us to “Open the Hormuz Strait,” as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do!),” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, giving no further details.

This came after Trump on Monday discussed Iran's proposal to end the war with his national security team.

Iran is expected to submit a revised proposal in the coming days, according to Pakistani mediators, CNN reported on Tuesday citing sources close to the matter.

The US navy has currently put a blockade in place preventing ships from entering or exiting Iranian ports in an attempt to choke the country of its oil revenue. Iran, in return, has maintained that it will not open the Strait of Hormuz till US' blockade is lifted.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON