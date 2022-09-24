Iran President says protesters should be 'confronted' amid crackdown: 10 points

Iran President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday that Iran must "deal decisively with those who oppose the country's security and tranquility", Reuters reported. The President's comments come as the protests prompted after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini spread in the country.

Ebrahim Raisi reportedly made the comments during a condolence telephone call to the family of a security agent stabbed to death last week allegedly by protesters.

Here are 10 updates on the Iran anti-Hijab protests:

1. Protestors have taken to the streets of cities across Iran for eight straight nights since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

2. Online videos showed the protests turning violent in Tehran and major cities.

3. Iran has imposed tough restrictions on the use of the internet to hamper protesters from gathering.

4. US announced that it was easing export restrictions on Iran to expand internet services.

5. The measures will "help counter the Iranian government's efforts to surveil and censor its citizens," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

6. Mahsa Amini was arrested by morality police in Tehran for "unsuitable attire"- not wearing a hijab- and allegedly beaten up.

7. Women have been present in the protests, with many waving or burning their veils, or cutting their hair in public.

8. Thirty-five people have been killed in the demonstrations, according to Iran's state television, Reuters reported.

9. The protests are the largest to sweep the country since demonstrations over fuel prices in 2019.

10. Iranian army promised to confront "the enemies" behind the unrest.

