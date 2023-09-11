Iran optimistic prisoner swap with US will happen in ‘near future’

Iran is optimistic a prisoner swap with Washington will happen "in the near future", Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday, adding that Tehran's frozen $6 billion assets in South Korea will be unblocked in the coming days.

Transfer of Iranian funds to banks in Qatar as early as this week will trigger a carefully choreographed sequence that will see as many as five detained US dual nationals leave Iran. (File)

However, Nasser Kanaani said the two issues were not linked to one another.

Sources told Reuters last week that transfer of Iranian funds to banks in Qatar as early as this week will trigger a carefully choreographed sequence that will see as many as five detained US dual nationals leave Iran and a similar number of Iranian prisoners held in the US fly home.

As a first step, Iran on August 10 released four US citizens from Tehran’s Evin prison into house arrest, where they joined a fifth, who was already under house arrest. Later that day US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the move the first step of a process that would lead to their return home.