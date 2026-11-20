Iran on Friday paid tributes to Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani, the 14-month-old granddaughter of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on World Children's Day. The toddler was killed alongside her mother and grandfather in US-Israeli airstrikes on their residence in Tehran on February 28.

World Children's Day: Iran pays tribute to Ali Khamenei's granddaughter Zahra (IraninIndia/X)

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“On World Children's Day, we honour the memory of little Zahra Golpayegani…who was martyred alongside her grandfather in the US-Israeli attack on February 28,” the Iranian embassy in India wrote on X. “May her memory, and the memory of all innocent children who have lost their lives, remain forever in our hearts.”

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{{^usCountry}} Zahra was at the Khamenei family compound in Tehran on February 28 when the missiles hit the residence. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was assassinated. The strike also killed several other members of Khamenei's family, including his eldest daughter, Bushra Khamenei, Zahra's mother; his son-in-law, Misbah al-Huda Bagheri Kani; and his daughter-in-law, Zahra Haddad Adel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zahra was at the Khamenei family compound in Tehran on February 28 when the missiles hit the residence. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was assassinated. The strike also killed several other members of Khamenei's family, including his eldest daughter, Bushra Khamenei, Zahra's mother; his son-in-law, Misbah al-Huda Bagheri Kani; and his daughter-in-law, Zahra Haddad Adel. {{/usCountry}}

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The Israeli military later said it had targeted Khamenei at the leadership compound as part of a large-scale operation. The attack also killed several senior Iranian officials.

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The same day, US-Israeli airstrikes also struck a primary school in Minab, killing almost 170 schoolchildren, as per Iranian authorities.

Iran retaliated by attacking US bases in the Gulf and shutting down transit through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil artery. Crude prices across the US and allies shot up drastically. Khamenei's death also triggered a major political transition in the country. His son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was appointed Supreme Leader.

Zahra's tiny coffin at Khamenei's funeral

Zahra's death drew renewed attention during Khamenei's funeral ceremonies in Tehran in July. On July 3, her small coffin, covered with Iran's national flag, was displayed at the Grand Mosalla in Tehran ahead of the main funeral ceremonies. A framed photograph of the toddler was placed beside it.

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Her coffin was positioned alongside those of Khamenei and other family members who died in the February airstrikes.

Thousands of people gathered at Tehran's Grand Mosalla on July 4 to pay their respects. Authorities also planned funeral processions across several Iranian cities and in neighbouring Iraq.

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US-Iran war: Update

US President Donald Trump indicated on Thursday that he would not rush into a decision on launching fresh military strikes against Iran. Speaking to Reuters aboard Air Force One while returning to Washington from China, Trump said, “I'll talk to you about it after the beginning of the year.”

He added, “We've got time”. Trump maintained that the US naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz and economic sanctions were putting pressure on Tehran, but claimed that he would still have ordered the military operation if given the choice again. Iran must not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon, Trump added.