close_game
close_game
News / World News / Iran says it ‘reserves right’ to avenge deadly Israeli strike on Damascus

Iran says it ‘reserves right’ to avenge deadly Israeli strike on Damascus

AFP |
Jan 20, 2024 08:51 PM IST

Foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said Tehran would respond “at the appropriate time and place”.

Iran on Saturday blamed Israel for a strike on Damascus, saying it "reserves the right to respond" after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps confirmed four of its members had died.

Iran on Saturday blamed Israel for a strike on Damascus. (Representational Image)(File Photo / REUTERS)
Iran on Saturday blamed Israel for a strike on Damascus. (Representational Image)(File Photo / REUTERS)

Foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani decried "frequent violations of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity and an escalation in aggressive and provocative attacks" by Tehran's arch-foe Israel.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

"The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to respond... at the appropriate time and place" to the latest strike on the Syrian capital, Kanani said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said 10 people were killed in the Israeli strike on the Mazzeh neighbourhood of Damascus.

The Guards' Sepah news agency said the "evil and criminal Zionist regime (Israel)" killed four of its military advisers, while Iran's Mehr news agency reported one of them was the force's spy chief for Syria.

In recent weeks, Israel has been accused of intensifying strikes on senior Iranian and allied figures in Syria and Lebanon -- backers of the Palestinian militant group Hamas -- raising fears the Gaza conflict could expand further throughout the region.

Military actions across the region attributed to Israel "reflect the weakness and desperation" of its forces on the battlefield, Kanani charged.

He called the latest strike "a desperate attempt to spread instability and insecurity in the region".

The raid on Mazzeh came four days after the Revolutionary Guard said it attacked "an Israeli intelligence headquarters" in Arbil, the capital of Iraq's northern autonomous province of Kurdistan.

Iraqi authorities said the attack killed four civilians and wounded six others.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On