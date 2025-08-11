Iran says ‘no cooperation’ with IAEA until new agreement is reached

Iran won’t allow nuclear site inspections when a senior International Atomic Energy Agency official visits Tehran on Monday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his country is in contact with European countries over its nuclear program, and nothing has been finalised on any resumption of talks with the US.(REUTERS FILE)

“Until we reach a new agreement framework, no cooperation will begin” with the United Nations nuclear watchdog, he said in televised remarks. Araghchi didn’t identify the IAEA deputy director general who he said will be visiting.

Iran is in contact with European countries over its nuclear program and nothing has been finalized on any resumption of talks with the US, he said.

Araghchi said last month that Iran continues to cooperate with the IAEA even after 12 days of air strikes by Israel and the US in June that forced Iran to halt uranium enrichment.