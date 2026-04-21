Iran signals ‘new cards’ on battlefield ahead of peace talks with US, says ‘no negotiations under shadow of threats’
US Vice President JD Vance has not departed for Pakistan for talks with Iran, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.
Ahead of US-Iran peace talks scheduled to take place in Pakistan on Tuesday, the Speaker of Iran’s Parliament has signalled a potential shift in Tehran’s strategy, stating that the country is “prepared to reveal new cards on the battlefield."
The talks are taking place days before the ceasefire deadline expires on April 22. The prospect of talks comes as ships remain unable to transit the critical waterway amid threats from Iran and a US blockade on vessels heading to and from Iranian ports. Iran has still not confirmed its participation in the peace discussions in Pakistan.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ghalibaf criticised Trump for undermining diplomacy by imposing what he described as a siege and violating a ceasefire. He said Washington was attempting to turn negotiations into a platform for surrender or to justify renewed conflict.
“Trump, by imposing a siege and violating the ceasefire, seeks to turn this negotiating table—in his own imagination—into a table of surrender or to justify renewed warmongering. We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats,” Ghalibaf said, adding that Iran has spent the past two weeks preparing undisclosed measures.
Second round of US-Iran talks{{/usCountry}}
“Trump, by imposing a siege and violating the ceasefire, seeks to turn this negotiating table—in his own imagination—into a table of surrender or to justify renewed warmongering. We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats,” Ghalibaf said, adding that Iran has spent the past two weeks preparing undisclosed measures.
Second round of US-Iran talks{{/usCountry}}
US Vice President JD Vance has not departed for Pakistan for talks with Iran, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.{{/usCountry}}
US Vice President JD Vance has not departed for Pakistan for talks with Iran, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.{{/usCountry}}
Also read | ‘Under no pressure to make a deal’: Trump claims US is winning Iran war ‘by a lot’ as ceasefire deadline looms{{/usCountry}}
Also read | ‘Under no pressure to make a deal’: Trump claims US is winning Iran war ‘by a lot’ as ceasefire deadline looms{{/usCountry}}
The development comes after US President Donald Trump told the New York Post that the US delegation was on its way for the negotiations. Meanwhile, Iran has not confirmed its participation in the talks. An Iranian source said on Monday that Tehran is considering joining the peace discussions, Reuters reported.
Pakistan confident Iran will attend US talks
Pakistan is confident it can get Iran to attend talks with the United States, a senior Pakistani government official told Reuters on Monday. "We have received a positive signal from Iran. Things are fluid but we are trying that they should be here when we start the talks tomorrow or a day after," a source told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.