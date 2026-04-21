Iran signals ‘new cards’ on battlefield ahead of peace talks with US, says ‘no negotiations under shadow of threats’

Ahead of US-Iran peace talks scheduled to take place in Pakistan on Tuesday, the Speaker of Iran’s Parliament has signalled a potential shift in Tehran’s strategy, stating that the country is “prepared to reveal new cards on the battlefield."

US President Donald Trump says the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz won’t be lifted until a deal is reached.

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The talks are taking place days before the ceasefire deadline expires on April 22. The prospect of talks comes as ships remain unable to transit the critical waterway amid threats from Iran and a US blockade on vessels heading to and from Iranian ports. Iran has still not confirmed its participation in the peace discussions in Pakistan.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ghalibaf criticised Trump for undermining diplomacy by imposing what he described as a siege and violating a ceasefire. He said Washington was attempting to turn negotiations into a platform for surrender or to justify renewed conflict.

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{{^usCountry}} “Trump, by imposing a siege and violating the ceasefire, seeks to turn this negotiating table—in his own imagination—into a table of surrender or to justify renewed warmongering. We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats,” Ghalibaf said, adding that Iran has spent the past two weeks preparing undisclosed measures. Second round of US-Iran talks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Trump, by imposing a siege and violating the ceasefire, seeks to turn this negotiating table—in his own imagination—into a table of surrender or to justify renewed warmongering. We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats,” Ghalibaf said, adding that Iran has spent the past two weeks preparing undisclosed measures. Second round of US-Iran talks {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} US Vice President JD Vance has not departed for Pakistan for talks with Iran, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} US Vice President JD Vance has not departed for Pakistan for talks with Iran, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the matter. {{/usCountry}}

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The development comes after US President Donald Trump told the New York Post that the US delegation was on its way for the negotiations. Meanwhile, Iran has not confirmed its participation in the talks. An Iranian source said on Monday that Tehran is considering joining the peace discussions, Reuters reported.

US-Iran war (HT graphic)

Pakistan confident Iran will attend US talks

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Pakistan is confident it can get Iran to attend talks with the United States, a senior Pakistani government official told Reuters on Monday. "We have received a positive signal from Iran. Things are fluid but we are trying that they should be here when we start the talks tomorrow or a day after," a source told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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