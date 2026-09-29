Iran threatens to hit regional infrastructure if country's security is compromised, responds to Trump's remarks

Iran's parliament speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Tuesday warned that regional energy infrastructure would not be secure if Iran's safety was not guaranteed, according to state media.

Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (Karar Jabbar / AFP)

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These remarks came in response to US President Donald Trump's recent comments about the Strait of Hormuz at the United Nations General Assembly.

"Delusional US President…": Ghalibaf's response

Ghalibaf reportedly made the remarks during a public video conference on Tuesday, responding to recent comments by US President Donald Trump concerning the Strait of Hormuz and the passage of ships through the strategic waterway.

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Reacting to Trump’s statements, Ghalibaf said they repeated previous claims and that the nature and intent behind such remarks were already known to everyone.

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{{^usCountry}} “The delusional US president recently made rhetoric about the Strait of Hormuz and the passage of ships through it that is a repetition of previous claims, and the truth of these delusional positions is known to everyone,” ANI quoted him as saying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The delusional US president recently made rhetoric about the Strait of Hormuz and the passage of ships through it that is a repetition of previous claims, and the truth of these delusional positions is known to everyone,” ANI quoted him as saying. {{/usCountry}}

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Ghalibaf then warned the US and other countries that Iran would not tolerate any threat to its security, while linking regional stability and security to the free movement of oil. He dismissed what he described as the US President’s “frivolous positions,” stressing that Iran would not be intimidated by threats.

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Reportedly, he described Trump's remarks as reckless and insulting and replied that they would respond precisely and swiftly to any attack.

“In a region where we cannot sell oil, no one else will sell oil either; or if our security is not guaranteed, no infrastructure will remain safe,” AFP news agency quoted him as saying.

Referring to “the leaders of the White House”, he further said that the era of using threats to intimidate Iran was over, stressing that the country would not yield to political pressure, hostile rhetoric, or blockades. He warned that any act of aggression or provocation against Iran would be met with a swift, precise, and forceful response.

Trump's remarks at the UNGA: ‘Deal’ or ‘hell’ for Iran

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Speaking about Iran, US President Donald Trump questioned whether a deal could be reached that would allow the country to rebuild and become “a far greater country than it ever was before,” potentially making it “one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world.”

Alternatively, he asked whether the US should “annihilate” the Islamic Republic “quickly,” leaving it with no opportunity to “kill and destroy again.” Trump also posed the question of whether he should “drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness.”

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Trump defended the US strikes on Iran by saying that his administration had given the Islamic Republic every opportunity to reach a deal before taking military action.

(With inputs from AFP , ANI and Iran International English)