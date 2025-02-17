Menu Explore
Iran to participate in slain Hezbollah chief Nasrallah’s funeral at ‘high level’

AFP |
Feb 17, 2025 03:33 PM IST

Iran to take part in this weekend's funeral of Hassan Nasrallah, the slain leader of Lebanon's Tehran-backed Hezbollah movement, with a senior delegation.

Iran said on Monday that it will take part in this weekend's funeral of Hassan Nasrallah, the slain leader of Lebanon's Tehran-backed Hezbollah movement, with a senior delegation.

Hassan Nasrallah, Representative image (Photo by IBRAHIM AMRO / AFP)(AFP)
"We will participate in this ceremony at a high level," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told reporters, without specifying who would attend Sunday's ceremony in Beirut.

The announcement came as Lebanese authorities cancelled flights from Tehran to Beirut over security concerns.

Hezbollah's current leader, Naim Qassem, accused Israel of being behind the cancellations, saying Lebanon's government was "implementing an Israeli order".

Qassem also called for widespread participation in Nasrallah's funeral as a demonstration of the group's strength.

Israel has repeatedly accused Hezbollah of using Beirut's airport to smuggle weapons and funds from Iran, allegations denied by both Hezbollah and Lebanese officials.

Hezbollah was established in the 1980s following Iran's Islamic Revolution as a Shiite political party with an armed wing.

Over the years, the group has received financial and military support from Tehran, positioning itself as a key adversary of Israel, Iran's arch-enemy.

Nasrallah, a prominent figure in Hezbollah, led the group for 32 years, during which it expanded its military capabilities and regional influence.

ap-rkh/dv

