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Strait of Hormuz opening likely delayed because Iran not able to locate own sea mines: Report

The New York Times report said Iran placed the mines haphazardly in the Strait and is now unable to locate them.

Updated on: Apr 11, 2026 12:25 pm IST
Written by Shubham Pandey
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One of the reasons Iran has been unable to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, despite the two-week pause in the war, could be its inability to locate the sea mines and, more importantly, remove them.

A cargo ship in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman’s Musandam governance(REUTERS/File)

A New York Times report cited US officials as saying that Iran’s limited capability to track and clear the mines is one of the reasons it has not been able to comply with US warnings.

The report comes as US Vice President JD Vance lands in Islamabad for peace talks with Iran, scheduled to take place over the weekend. The Strait of Hormuz is expected to be one of the key issues discussed during the talks, according to several media reports.

Also Read | Iran-US talks in Pakistan: Timing, attendees' list, what's on agenda; 5 things to know

How do these mines work? Read here

In late March, President Donald Trump paused attacks on Iran’s energy sites, setting a deadline for Tehran to accept a peace proposal that included the immediate reopening of the Hormuz. He later extended the deadline before Pakistan stepped in as a mediator to broker a fragile two-week pause in the war.

However, the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked. In Islamabad, it is likely to be one of the most contentious issues between the US and Iran.

The New York Times report states that Iran placed the mines haphazardly in the Strait, citing US officials. “It is not clear that Iran recorded where it put every mine. And even when the locations were recorded, some mines were placed in a way that allowed them to drift or move,” the report said. It added that removing the mines is far more difficult than placing them, and that even US military forces have limited capabilities to clear them.

“The US military lacks robust mine-removal capabilities, relying on littoral combat ships equipped with minesweeping systems. Iran also does not have the capability to quickly remove mines, even those it planted,” the report said.

 
iran us iran war strait of hormuz mine
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