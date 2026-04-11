Iran-US talks in Pakistan: Timing, attendees' list, what's on agenda; 5 things to know

It has been over six weeks since the US–Iran war began and two countries seem finally ready to sit down for talks. The venue? Pakistan. The US-Iran peace talk are scheduled to take place over the weekend in Islamabad. (Reuters/AFP)

A fragile two-week pause in war is currently in place, and Pakistan has stepped forward to mediate. Thousands of lives have been lost, while global energy markets have been disrupted, with a key oil route blocked and multiple countries feeling the impact. Track lives updates on Iran-US talks in Islamabad

While Iran and the US have halted direct attacks on each other, Israel has continued its strikes on Lebanon. Much is unfolding in the backdrop of this high-stakes meeting between the Iranian and US leadership in Islamabad.

Here are five things you need to know about Islamabad talks: When and where will the talks be held? The talks are being held in Islamabad over the weekend after both Iran and the US accepted an invitation from Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. According to an Al Jazeera report, discussions are set to begin on Saturday morning (Pakistan time).

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The Iranian delegation arrived in Islamabad late on Friday night, while the US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance is en route.

The venue has not been officially confirmed, but an AFP report suggests it could be the Serena Hotel in Islamabad.

Who all are attending the talks? US Vice President JD Vance will lead the American delegation, joined by special envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner, according to AFP.

This marks the most senior US engagement with Iran since John Kerry negotiated the 2015 nuclear deal.

Witkoff had earlier held multiple rounds of Oman-mediated talks with Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi before the war interrupted the process.