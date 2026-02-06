Iran-US talks live updates: Key nuclear negotiations begin in Oman, Tehran says ‘commitments need to be honoured’
Iran-US talks live updates: Key nuclear talks between Iran and the United States have begun as teams led by Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi and US President Donald Trump's special envoy Witkoff met in Oman on Friday.
- 6 Sec agoWho is part of the Iran-US talks in Oman
- 18 Mins agoIran signals talks to focus on ‘broad topics’
- 32 Mins agoUS urges its citizens to leave Iran
- 41 Mins agoGermany and Turkey on Iran talks
- 50 Mins agoIran's red line on talks in Oman
- 54 Mins agoWhat Iran is seeking from nuclear talks
- 1 Hr 18 Mins agoKey nuclear talks begin in Oman
Iran-US talks live updates: Key talks between Iran and the United States on nuclear issues began on Friday, as delegations led by Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi and US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Witkoff met in Oman. Iran is being represented by Araghchi, while the United States side is being led by envoy Steve Witkoff....Read More
The discussions are focused on Tehran’s nuclear programme and follow a turbulent week, during which there were earlier plans for regional nations to join the talks in Turkey.
What to expect
Both sides have indicated they are willing to return to diplomacy over Iran’s long-running nuclear standoff with the West. However, Washington is pushing for the scope of the talks to be widened. The United States wants discussions to also include Iran’s ballistic missile programme, its backing of armed groups across the region and the “treatment of their own people”, US secretary of state Marco Rubio said on Wednesday.
Before the talks began, Araghchi posted on X, saying, “Iran enters diplomacy with open eyes and a steady memory of the past year.”
“Commitments need to be honored,” he wrote. “Equal standing, mutual respect and mutual interest are not rhetoric, they are a must and the pillars of a durable agreement.”
Iran’s clerical leadership continues to worry that Trump could still act on his earlier threats to strike the country, especially after the US Navy increased its military presence near Iran.
In June, the United States carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, joining the final phase of a 12-day Israeli bombing campaign. Iran later said that it had halted its uranium enrichment activities.
Iran-US talks live updates: Who is part of the Iran-US talks in Oman
Iran-US talks live updates: On the US side, talks are led by US Mideast special envoy Steve Witkoff. Travelling with Witkoff on his Mideast trip so far is Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, who in recent weeks has shared proposals for the Gaza Strip, Associated Press reported, citing the IRNA agency.
On the Iranian side, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived at night along with multiple Iranian diplomats.
Iran-US talks live updates: Iran signals talks to focus on ‘broad topics’
Iran-US talks live updates: The meeting in Oman’s capital of Muscat will focus on “broad topics” rather than finer details and are expected to clarify a road map for further talks, Bloomberg reported citing the Islamic Republic News Agency.
Iran’s main priorities include “assessing the other side’s goodwill and seriousness,” IRNA reportedly said. “The road map for negotiations appears set to become clearer once this round concludes.”
Iran-US talks live updates: US urges its citizens to leave Iran
Iran-US talks live updates: Renewed circulation of a US State Department advisory urging American citizens to “leave Iran now” has sparked panic across social media. Posts on X described the advisory as “breaking,” even though some users pointed out that the warning is not new.
The advisory urges US citizens in Iran to depart immediately due to security risks linked to ongoing protests, civil unrest, and the threat of detention. Officials have also stressed that Americans should not rely on US government assistance to exit Iran, given the absence of a US embassy in Tehran and limited consular access.
Iran-US talks live updates: Germany and Turkey on Iran talks
Iran-US talks live updates: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, speaking in the Qatari capital Doha, urged Iran's leadership to "truly enter talks", saying there was a "great fear of military escalation in the region".
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was quoted by Turkish newspapers as saying: "So far, I see that the parties want to make room for diplomacy," adding that conflict was "not the solution".
Iran-US talks live updates: Iran's red line on talks in Oman
Iran-US talks live updates: Negotiators in Oman will have to navigate Iran's red line on discussing its missile programme to reach a deal and avert future military action. Tehran has flatly ruled out talks on its "defence capabilities, including missiles and their range."
In a show of defiance, Iran’s state TV said hours before the talks that “one of the country’s most advanced long-range ballistic missiles, the Khorramshahr-4,” had been deployed at one of the Revolutionary Guards’ vast underground “missile cities”.
Iran-US talks live updates: What Iran is seeking from nuclear talks
Iran-US talks live updates: Iran has said it wants Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff to discuss only nuclear issue in Muscat. U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, who helped mediate in Gaza ceasefire talks, is also due to take part in the talks.
"Iran enters diplomacy with open eyes and a steady memory of the past year. We engage in good faith and stand firm on our rights. Commitments need to be honored," Araqchi said on X on Friday.
Iran-US talks live updates: Key nuclear talks begin in Oman
Iran-US talks live updates: Iran and the United States started high-stakes negotiations in Oman on Friday in efforts to overcome sharp differences over Tehran's nuclear programme.
Iran has said it wants foreign minister Abbas Araqchi and US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff to discuss only nuclear issue in Muscat.