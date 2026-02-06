Iran-US talks live updates: Key nuclear negotiations begin in Oman, Tehran says ‘commitments need to be honoured’

The discussions are focused on Tehran’s nuclear programme and follow a turbulent week, during which there were earlier plans for regional nations to join the talks in Turkey.

What to expect

Both sides have indicated they are willing to return to diplomacy over Iran’s long-running nuclear standoff with the West. However, Washington is pushing for the scope of the talks to be widened. The United States wants discussions to also include Iran’s ballistic missile programme, its backing of armed groups across the region and the “treatment of their own people”, US secretary of state Marco Rubio said on Wednesday.

Before the talks began, Araghchi posted on X, saying, “Iran enters diplomacy with open eyes and a steady memory of the past year.”

“Commitments need to be honored,” he wrote. “Equal standing, mutual respect and mutual interest are not rhetoric, they are a must and the pillars of a durable agreement.”

Iran’s clerical leadership continues to worry that Trump could still act on his earlier threats to strike the country, especially after the US Navy increased its military presence near Iran.

In June, the United States carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, joining the final phase of a 12-day Israeli bombing campaign. Iran later said that it had halted its uranium enrichment activities.