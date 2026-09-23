‘Iran will never bend the knee’: Pezeshkian warns Trump at UNGA, says ‘we are victims of terrorism’

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said his country and its people have been “victims of terrorism” in a speech at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

After Trump’s “annihilate Iran” remark at the UNGA, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned that Iran would never “bend at the knee.” (AP/AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He accused the US of not respecting international law and said Iran must be powerful enough to deter threats. Pezeshkian also warned US President Donald Trump that Iran would never “bend the knee” and would not surrender to pressure.

“We have only defended ourselves. We are not terrorists,” Pezeshkian said at the General Assembly. “Our innocent people have been the targets of cowardly attacks and aggressions imposed upon our country. And we defended ourselves with utmost strength. America and Israel attacked us.”

Also Read | ‘Make a deal or annihilate Iran?’ Trump lays out his options in UNGA speech

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive What did Masoud Pezeshkian say about Iran's status as victims of terrorism? Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran and its people have been victims of terrorism, asserting that the country has only defended itself against external aggressions. Why did Pezeshkian hold up a photograph during his speech at the UNGA? Pezeshkian held up a photograph of the victims of the Minab school attack to illustrate the suffering and injustice faced by the Iranian people due to terrorism. How does Pezeshkian describe Iran's approach to international threats? Pezeshkian explained that Iran must be powerful enough to deter threats, stating that their defense capabilities are designed to ensure any attack does not go unanswered.

{{^usCountry}} “Iran must be powerful to avoid being threatened,” Pezeshkian said, adding that Tehran does not seek to use its power for hegemony. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Iran must be powerful to avoid being threatened,” Pezeshkian said, adding that Tehran does not seek to use its power for hegemony. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He said Iran’s defence capabilities are built to ensure that any attack on Iranian cities does not go unanswered.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pezeshkian also said Iran would not allow the Strait of Hormuz to be used for “aggression”.

Also Read | At UNGA, Trump reiterates he ended India-Pakistan war: ‘Shehbaz thanked me for saving 30 million lives’

Pezeshkian recalls Minab school attack from UN stage

Pezeshkian arrived at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly carrying a photograph of the victims of the Minab school attack, which he held up from the podium during his address to world leaders.

“I come from an Iran in which our esteemed Supreme Leader was assassinated without any legal framework or reason. I come from an Iran where, in truth, they bombed a school,” Pezeshkian said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pezeshkian added that Iran would not surrender in its war with the US, but said Tehran remained committed to diplomacy as a means of seeking an end to the conflict.

What Trump said at UNGA on Day 1

Iran President's statement comes a day after Trump, from the same stage, said he is deciding between making a deal with Iran or "annihilating" the Islamic Republic.

Speaking about Iran at the UNGA on Monday, Trump posed a choice between reaching a deal that would allow the Islamic Republic to rebuild and become “a far greater country” or taking military action against it.

“Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before — maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world?” Trump asked.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Alternatively, he questioned whether he should “annihilate” the Islamic Republic “quickly”, saying this would prevent it from having another opportunity to “kill and destroy” people and countries.

“Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness?” Trump asked.

The US President defended the strikes on Iran, saying he had given the Islamic Republic every opportunity to reach a deal before military action was taken.