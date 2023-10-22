Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Iran warns Israel, US region risks getting 'out of control'

AFP |
Oct 22, 2023 05:48 PM IST

Israel said Hezbollah risks dragging Lebanon into a wider regional war after another night of intense cross-border fire with the Iran-backed militant group.

Iran's foreign minster on Sunday warned Israel and its ally the United States that the Middle East risks spiralling out of control as a result of Israel's war on Hamas.

Israel-Hamas War: Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon, in southern Israel.(Reuters)

"I warn the US and its proxy (Israel)... that if they do not immediately stop the crime against humanity and genocide in Gaza, anything is possible at any moment and the region will go out of control," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said at a joint news conference in Tehran with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor.

Topics
gaza united states
