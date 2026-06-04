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Iranian drone attack on Kuwait airport caught on camera; people seen running for cover | Watch

IRGC denies responsibility for the airport attack, but Kuwait has blamed Tehran for strike that killed one person and injured several

Updated on: Jun 04, 2026 08:35 am IST
Written by Shubham Pandey
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Thick black smoke was billowing and people were seen running for cover in a video released by authorities in Kuwait on Wednesday, a day after it claimed that an Iranian drone and missile strike damaged facilities at the Kuwait International Airport. The attack reportedly killed one person dead and injured 63 others.

CCTV footage shows fire and smoke rising following a strike on Kuwait International Airport, in Kuwait City,(Civil Aviation Kuwait/Handout via REUTERS)

Iran's Revolutionary Guards denied responsibility for the attack on Kuwait's international airport.

"Our investigation and review into the Kuwait passenger terminal attack shows that the IRGC Air Force did not fire any shots at this target," said Guards spokesman Hossein Mohebi, according to the IRGC's official Telegram channel.

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Kuwait's DGCA shared the video on its X handle on Thursday, alleging that the attack was carried out by Iran and resulted in the loss of one life while injuring several others. In the video, people can be seen running in panic after drones struck airport buildings.

After days of ceasefire, this was the first major incident in which Iran attacked US allies Bahrain and Kuwait. The IRGC, however, did not mention Kuwait by name while stating that it had struck "an enemy vessel, the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, and a regional American airbase following two acts of US aggression targeting Iranian assets." US forces later confirmed that Kuwait was the other country targeted in the attack. The IRGC said the strikes were carried out in response to an attack on one of its oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran does not seek war but is prepared to continue defending itself if necessary, underscoring the enhanced capabilities of the Islamic Republic's Armed Forces, according to Iran's Press TV.

 
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