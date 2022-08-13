Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Iran's hardline newspapers praise Salman Rushdie's attacker Hadi Matar

Iran's hardline newspapers praise Salman Rushdie's attacker Hadi Matar

world news
Published on Aug 13, 2022 06:48 PM IST
Rushdie was on a ventilator and unable to speak on Friday evening after the incident, condemned by writers and politicians around the world as an assault on the freedom of expression.
Indian-British author Salman Rushdie.(REUTERS file)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

While Iran is yet to make an official statement on the attack on ‘The Satanic Verses’ author Salman Rushdie, several hardline newspapers in the country on Saturday openly praised the 24-year-old attacker. Rushdie's novel had drawn death threats from Iran since 1989.

Rushdie was stabbed in the neck and torso on Friday while onstage at a lecture in New York state by Hadi Matar, a man from Fairview, New Jersey, who had bought a pass to the event at the Chautauqua Institution.

The hardline Kayhan newspaper, whose editor-in-chief is appointed by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, wrote, “A thousand bravos ... to the brave and dutiful person who attacked the apostate and evil Salman Rushdie in New York." It added, “The hand of the man who tore the neck of God's enemy must be kissed”.

The Asr Iran news site carried an often cited quote by late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who had issued a fatwa in 1989 that called on Muslims around the world to kill the Indian-born author, that said the "arrow" shot by the leader "will one day hit the target".

RELATED STORIES

The headline of the hardline Vatan Emrooz newspaper read: “Knife in Salman Rushdie’s neck”.

Also Read | Salman Rushdie had once complained about ‘too much security’: Report

The Khorasan daily carried the headline: “Satan on the way to hell”.

In 2019, Twitter had suspended Khamenei’s account over a tweet that said Khomeini’s fatwa against Rushdie was “solid and irrevocable”.

Rushdie was on a ventilator and unable to speak on Friday evening after the incident, condemned by writers and politicians around the world as an assault on the freedom of expression.

(With inputs from Reuters)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
salman rushdie new york city
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP