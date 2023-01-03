Home / World News / Iran's judiciary indicts 2 French nationals and Belgian for espionage

Iran's judiciary indicts 2 French nationals and Belgian for espionage

world news
Published on Jan 03, 2023 03:51 PM IST

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Iran has accused foreign adversaries of fomenting unrest which erupted in Iran three months ago.

Iran: An Iranian flag flutters.(Reuters)
Iran: An Iranian flag flutters.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Iran has indicted two French nationals and a Belgian for espionage and working against the country's national security, the judiciary spokesperson said on Tuesday according to the semi-official Student News Network.

The Islamic Republic has accused foreign adversaries of fomenting unrest which erupted in Iran three months ago after the death in detention of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by morality police enforcing the Islamic Republic's mandatory dress code laws.

The protests mark one of the boldest challenges to the country's leadership since its 1979 revolution and have drawn in Iranians from all walks of life.

The news network did not say where or when the three were indicted.

