Iran's Khamenei to Muslim states: Cut ties with Israel for ‘limited period’

Reuters |
Nov 19, 2023 04:55 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: This comes weeks after calling for an Islamic oil and food embargo on Israel.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged Muslim states to "at least cut off political ties with Israel for a limited period of time" on Sunday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, weeks after calling for an Islamic oil and food embargo on Israel.

Israel-Hamas War: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei(AFP)

During a joint summit between members of the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League in Saudi Arabia's capital on Nov. 11, Muslim states did not agree to impose wide-ranging sanctions on Israel as requested by Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi.

Topics
iran
