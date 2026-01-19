Iran's state TV faces massive hack amid US tensions; exiled prince's anti-regime messages air - Watch

Prince Reza Pahlavi's press office, @PahlaviComms, confirmed the incident, stating, "At 9:30 PM Tehran time, all channels belonging to the regime’s state broadcaster (IRIB) were hacked. Footage from the Iran uprising and messages from Prince Reza Pahlavi aired nationwide for 10 minutes."

Videos circulating online appear to show Pahlavi’s speech interrupting regular programming. In the alleged message, he called on Iranians to rise up against the Islamic Republic and take control of their country’s future.

On Sunday night, around 9:30 p.m. local time, all channels of Iran’s state broadcaster, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), were reportedly hacked. For approximately 10 minutes, images of the Iranian National Revolution and messages from exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi were broadcast.

Why are protests ongoing in Iran? Mass protests in Iran have led to thousands of deaths and arrests. The demonstrations began on December 28, when shopkeepers and bazaar merchants in Tehran staged a strike in response to the Iranian currency hitting a record low against the US dollar.

What started as a protest over economic hardships has since evolved into a broader movement, with participants chanting anti-government slogans and calling for political change.

The protests have drawn Iranians from all walks of life, including students, shopkeepers, men and women, and citizens across income groups, united in calling for an end to clerical rule.

Also Read: Japan pulls diplomats from Iran amid Khamenei regime collapse fears | Trump

According to US-based rights group HRANA, as of Saturday, at least 3,308 people have been killed, with another 4,382 cases under review. The organization confirmed more than 24,000 arrests.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to intervene if protesters continue to be killed or executed. In a Saturday interview with Politico, he stated, "it's time to look for new leadership in Iran."

(With inputs from Reuters)