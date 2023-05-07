Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Iraq court issues death sentence to former policeman for killing academic Hisham al-Hashemi

AFP | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
May 07, 2023 04:35 PM IST

Hashemi was an expert on Sunni extremism and a government security adviser.

An Iraqi court on Sunday sentenced to death a former policeman convicted of killing prominent academic Hisham al-Hashemi, whose murder in 2020 sparked condemnation in Iraq and abroad.

Hisham al-Hashemi(Twitter)

The sentence against Ahed Hamdawi Oueid for killing Hashemi, an expert on Sunni extremism and a government security adviser, was handed down by a Baghdad criminal court and can be appealed, the judiciary said.

Topics
death sentence murder iraq
