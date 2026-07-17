Iraq resistance group offers $10 million reward to assassinate Trump: Report

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has reportedly announced a $10 million reward for the assassination of US President Donald Trump, describing it as a "curse" on the US president and saying it is in retaliation for his role in the killing of two senior resistance commanders.

US President Donald Trump speaks about election security during an address to the nation from the East Room of the White House in Washington. (via REUTERS)

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According to a report by Iran-owned Press TV, the umbrella group of resistance factions said the reward had been raised through donations from its members and supporters.

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‘Bounty for Trump’: Iraq

According to the group, the bounty is meant for anyone who kills Trump or for any individual, group, or institution designated to carry out the act.

The statement accused Trump of publicly celebrating the killing of "victory commanders", Major General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, describing his "criminal boasting" as the "most obvious sign of the moral collapse of the US government."

Soleimani, who headed Iran's Quds Force, and al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces, were killed in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020. The operation was carried out on Trump's direct orders.

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The group further said Trump's "audacity" had only added to the "immortality of the pure blood" of the two martyrs while bringing "nothing but eternal disgrace and infamy" upon their killer.

It also declared that "free people of the world will continue to pursue the killer of children and scientists," adding that the "oppressors will never see peace."

The announcement comes during a renewed phase of the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, which the group said began on February 28.

It alleged that the conflict has been marked by repeated US violations of a fragile ceasefire and the collapse of a memorandum of understanding.

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The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a key component of the Axis of Resistance, has also claimed responsibility for attacks targeting US military assets across the region during the conflict.

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What is happening in the war?

Meanwhile, the US-led coalition intercepted several drones over Erbil, the capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, on Wednesday, according to Kurdish security forces.

Multiple drones flying over Erbil were seen before they were intercepted by air defence systems, according to news agency AFP.

The interceptions triggered explosions and sent plumes of smoke into the air near the US consulate, which had been repeatedly targeted by drone and rocket attacks during the Middle East war.

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The reported drone attacks are the first near the US consulate in Erbil since a fragile ceasefire came into effect in April.

Kurdish counterterrorism forces said US-led anti-jihadist "coalition forces downed and destroyed eight explosive-laden drones over Erbil between 20:53 and 21:20 PM (1753 and 1620 GMT)".

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, and authorities said no casualties were reported.

The incidents coincided with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's week-long visit to Washington, during which he met President Donald Trump. They also came amid renewed military tensions between the United States and Iran.

During the Middle East war, Iraq's Kurdistan region—which hosts US troops as well as several foreign oil companies—was frequently targeted in drone attacks, most of which were attributed to pro-Iran Iraqi armed groups.