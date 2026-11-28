Iraq is in talks with OPEC to raise its oil production ceiling, the country's oil minister has said. The talks come just ahead of a key OPEC meeting on Sunday.
According to Bloomberg, oil minister Basim Mohammed Khudair spoke to journalists in Kirkuk on Friday. “We are negotiating with OPEC to raise Iraq's production ceiling,” he said.
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“Iraq has faced major challenges and wars for more than five decades. Therefore, we hope that OPEC member countries will take Iraq's circumstances into consideration,” Khudair said.
He also said, “We are conveying to the OPEC member states that Iraq needs to develop its infrastructure.” He added: “Therefore, its production ceiling within OPEC should be raised, with special consideration given to its situation.”
He further said, "As a founding member of the organization, Iraq needs to rebuild its infrastructure and improve the living conditions of its citizens." He added: "It therefore needs its production ceiling to be raised and to be given special consideration."
He did not say when Iraq might get a higher limit.{{/usCountry}}
He did not say when Iraq might get a higher limit.{{/usCountry}}
Why Iraq is not happy
As per Bloomberg, OPEC hired an outside firm to check how much oil its members can pump. Each country was told its level earlier this month. The higher the number, the more a country could be allowed to produce in future.
Sources said earlier this week that Iraq is unhappy with early findings that put its capacity at 4.9 million barrels per day. Kazakhstan, another OPEC member, also wants a higher estimate, as per Reuters.
A limit below 5 million barrels a day could hold back Iraq's plans to grow its oil output and exports. Iraq is rebuilding its infrastructure and raising capacity, including through a pipeline to Turkey and partnerships with many of the world's big oil companies.
According to Bloomberg, an Iraqi official said in June that the country might quit OPEC if it was not given a high enough ceiling. That warning was taken back within hours. It came just months after the United Arab Emirates, once a key member, left the group so that it could pump more oil.Also Read Iraq rejects OPEC review that puts oil production capacity below 5 million barrels a day
What to expect at Sunday's meeting
According to reports, OPEC and its allies such as Russia had planned to use the findings of the first-ever capacity review to help set 2027 output targets. But disagreement from some countries seems to have made that harder.
OPEC oil ministers will hold four meetings on Sunday. Three sources told Reuters the group has agreed in principle to keep output targets unchanged in the first quarter of 2027.
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Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.