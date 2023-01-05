Video: Iraqi girl swarmed, attacked by male mob for 'dressing immodestly'

A 17-year-old girl was chased and attacked by men at a motorcycle race in Iraq, a report said. The video of the incident has been widely shared on social media. The girl can be seen being attacked by a crowd of men in an incident that took place on December 30. The girl was attacked for being dressed "immodestly" and "distracting them", the Daily Mail reported.

Hindustan Times was unable to independently verify the veracity of the video.

The report also said that the male mob accused the teenager of distracting riders at the event. The event was taking place in Iraq's Kurdistan region. The report also claimed that the girl was insulted, beaten and kicked against a car.

Her injuries were not considered life-threatening, as per Daily Mail report which cited local media. The girl was accompanied by a male friend at the event who tried to intervene when the mob attacked her. The male friend also tried to escort her to safety.

But he was beaten and stabbed by the crowd, the report added. In the video, the girl can be seen wearing a black vest top with a cardigan and a skirt. She can also be seen trying to run away as men swarm and attack her. Men can be seen shouting at her and recording a video of it as well.

Following the incident, NGO Kurdistan Watch said that the girl had previously attending racing events as well but the mob claimed that women should not be allowed as the attention of racers could be diverted owing to their presence.

The NGO also said that 16 men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

