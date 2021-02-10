Home / World News / Ireland may fine residents 2,000 euros for holidaying abroad
world news

Ireland may fine residents 2,000 euros for holidaying abroad

While passenger numbers are down 97% year-on-year, the government said two-thirds of Irish arrivals at airports are returning holiday-makers.
Reuters, Dublin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:37 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Garda (Irish police) officers monitor drivers to check if they have a valid reason for travel, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a checkpoint outside Dublin Airport, Ireland, January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo(REUTERS)

Ireland's government is considering increasing fines for residents who break current Covid-19 restrictions to travel aboard on holiday to 2,000 euros ($2,426.00) from 500 euros, Prime Minister Micheál Martin said on Wednesday.

Non-essential travel oversees is a breach the top level of Covid-19 regulations that limit people to exercising within 5 kilometres of their homes, except for travelling for work, education or other essential purposes.

While passenger numbers are down 97% year-on-year, the government said two-thirds of Irish arrivals at airports are returning holiday-makers, which an official in Martin's department described as "a very concerning statistic".

"There's a sense 500 euros is not a sufficient disincentive to travel abroad, that will be increased and the government is considering increasing that to 2,000 euros to act as a significant deterrent," Martin told parliament.

Ireland is in the process of introducing a 14-day quarantine in hotels for all people arriving from Brazil and South Africa, and for anyone arriving without evidence of a negative coronavirus test.

Concerns over highly-infectious variants have also led Britain to seek increased penalties for those breaking movement restrictions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP