Ireland recommends temporary deferral of Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine

Three health workers in Norway who had recently received the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine are being treated in hospital for bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets, its health authorities said on Saturday.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 03:37 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is pictured at St. Mary's Hospital, in Phoenix Park in Dublin, Ireland, February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo(REUTERS)

Ireland's National Immunisation Advisory Committee recommended the temporary deferral of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine on Sunday following new information received from the Norwegian Medicines Agency, the country's health ministry said.

AstraZeneca vaccinations make up almost 20% of the 570,000 shots administered in Ireland, mainly to healthcare workers after its use was not initially recommended for those over 70. The advisory committee said it acted as a precaution, pending the receipt of more information and would meet later on Sunday.

